OBITUARY: Peggy McGowen

Mrs. Peggy Louise Merritt McGowen, age 85, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of LaVergne, TN and a daughter of the late Herber E. and Hattie Smoot Sullins Merritt. Peggy started work at Bridgestone manufacturing tires and ended up retiring as a forklift driver. She was a member of Church of Christ.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Rita Dilman; grandchildren, Jenny Morgan and her husband William and Gina Averitt and her fiancé Chris Pendergrast; great grandchildren, Jason “J.W.” Underwood and his wife Heather, Justine Underwood, Cameron McKinney, Brayden Morgan, Kingston Woods, Gianna Woods, and Izzy Haynes; great great grandchildren, Jaelynn Underwood, Channing Underwood, James McKinney, and Wyatt Benjamin; sister, Shirley McGowen and her husband Evon; niece, Debra Sullivan; nephew, Eddie Worley; and her precious cats, Mama and Big Boy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Patsy Merritt and Mary Merritt; nephew, Christopher Worley; and great nephew, William Worley.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 25, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.