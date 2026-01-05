OBITUARY: Peggy Mayes Williams

Peggy Mayes Williams, age 91, passed away December 30, 2025 at Adams Place. She was a longtime member of Minerva Church of Christ in Murfreesboro. She and her husband owned and retired from dairy farming in Norene, TN.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Bartlett and Hester Edwards Bartlett; first husband, Don Mayes; brother, James Bartlett; and sister, Frances Perry.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Williams; son, Jeff (Gwen) Mayes; daughter, Donna (Mark) Lowe; grandchildren, Lindsey (Taylor) Sutherland and Daniel (Paige) Owens; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, January 2, 2026, 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

