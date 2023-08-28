OBITUARY: Peggy Marie Davis

Peggy Marie Davis age 73, passed away on August 26, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and worked at Swanson Production. She was a member of Lighthouse Family Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake Swaner and Eva Jane Harrell Swaner, sisters, Eva Jean Evans and Sally Alberta Johnson.

She is survived by her niece, Linda (Billy) Goodson.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family online at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/