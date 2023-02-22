OBITUARY: Peggy Lynn Lee

Mrs. Peggy Lynn Lee, age 76, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

She was born in Memphis, TN to the late Lawrence LaDell and Ruby Elizabeth Smith Fisackerly.

Mrs. Lee was a 1964 graduate of Smyrna High School and the salutatorian of her class. She traveled throughout her childhood as her father was in the Air Force making friends all over the world. She was a member of Kedron United Methodist Church. Mrs. Lee kept up with all kinds of sports. She hosted her neighbors almost every morning for coffee.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her sons, Darrell Lee and his wife Kymm of Sparta, TN and Tracy Lee of Smyrna; brother, Larry Fisackerly of Texas; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Max.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ray Lee.

Visitation with the family was Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/