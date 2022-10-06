OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes

Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old.

A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn.

Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes and two brothers, Richmond, and Kenneth Vaughn.

Mrs. Estes is survived by her son, Donnie Estes of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Patty Estes Banks of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Rooker Bennett, Coleman “Cole” Banks, Kayla Banks Young, Lauren Lee Dobbs, Nicholas Glenn Smotherman, and Karley Rae Estes; great-granddaughter, Courtni Nicole Lee Clemons; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Allison of Manchester, TN and Geraldine Floyd and her husband Wayne of Beechgrove, TN; sister-in-law, Cheryl Vaughn of Lebanon, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Estes was a member of the Antioch Church of Christ and retired from Greer Stop Nut in Smyrna, TN. Mrs. Estes was a resident of the Tennessee State Veterans Home where she was like family. She was cared for and loved by each and every doctor, nurse, and staff member of the facility. The family of Mrs. Estes would like to thank everyone at the Tennessee State Veterans Home for making her family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

