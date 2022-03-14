Peggy Lee Jennings passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, she was 72 years old.

She was a native of Oklahoma but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a member of Life Point Baptist Church.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Sr., son, Jimmy Joe Newman Jr., brothers, John Henry Miller Jr and Michael James Miller Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Peggy Mae Miller, son, Caleb Thomas Jennings, daughter, Joleia Donnese Osborne, sister, Donna Marie (Mike) Owens, grandchildren, Michaela, Nikki, Donald, Kristie, Zack, Hunter, Levi and Kylee, great-grandchildren, Kayla, Trenton, Keeley, JoJo, Jaden, Jazmyne and Jazlynn.

A memorial service will be held for Peggy at a later date. Arrangements will be handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

