OBITUARY: Peggy King Barrett

Peggy King Barrett, age 84 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband Fletcher Barrett and parents, Roy King, Sr and Marie Ileene Ayers King; sister, Charlynne Garner.

She was a 1956 graduate of Smyrna High School. Mrs. Barrett was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was retired from Bridgestone Tire Company.

She is survived by son, Marty Edwards and his wife Manda; grandchildren, Patrick Edwards and his wife Jessica, Lindsey Edwards Beck and husband Michael, Preston Edwards, Jordan Edwards and Khiya Edwards; great-grandchildren, Alek Edwards, Amelia Beck, Rogue Edwards, Charles Barrett Beck; sister, Lois Johns and husband Dick; brother, Roy King, Jr. and wife Robbie; brother-in-law, Ed Garner, Sr. and wife Judy along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Barrett can be made to the St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. www.stjude.org

Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

