OBITUARY: Peggy Jo Fielder

Peggy Jo Fielder, age 87, passed away March 8, 2026 at Vanderbilt Wilson Co Hospital. She was born in Nashville and graduated from Cumberland High School in Bordeaux. She attended Murfreesboro Beauty School and worked as a beautician.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Richards and Georgia Mills Richards; husband, Robert P. “Bob” Fielder, Jr; brothers, Gus Richards, Jr, Bobby Richards; and sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Ellis, Betty Causey.

She is survived by sons, Robby (Melissa) Fielder III, Jeff (Pam) Fielder; brother, Roger Richards; and grandchildren, Garrett, Connor, Brianna and Brooklyn Fielder.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bubba Bobby Richards, Jr officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

