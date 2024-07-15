OBITUARY: Peggy Jeanette Holbrook

Peggy Jeanette Holbrook, age 85 of Murfreesboro passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

She was a native of Robertson County and longtime resident of Rutherford County since 1961.

Mrs. Holbrook was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jack Daniel Holbrook; parents, David Thomas “DT” Pinson, and Margaret Lucille Wright Pinson; brother, Larry Pinson and sister, Jean Pitt.

She was a partner with her husband in Jack Holbrook Auction Service and matriarch of Holbrook Farms.

Mrs. Holbrook is survived by sons, Bobby Holbrook and wife Connie, David Holbrook and wife Melissa, Jimmy Holbrook; granddaughters, Ashley Fetzer and husband Eric, Jennifer Hendrickson and husband Joey; great-grandchildren, Jack Fetzer, Abby Fetzer and one more on the way.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the American Jersey Cattle Association Youth Scholarship Fund. www.usjersey.com

Visitation was on Sunday, July 14th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Services will be Monday, July 15th at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Charlie Bowman officiating with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

