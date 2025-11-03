OBITUARY: Peggy Jean Dawson Richards

Peggy Jean Dawson Richards, age 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on October 30, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She was an operator/owner of a day care.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy W. Dawson and Annie Dee Saffold Dawson; and brother Elliott Dawson.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen Dale Richards; children, Michael James Richards, Jason Scott Richards; brother, Scott Dawson; sister, Patricia Dawson Doyle; sister-in-law, Tammy (Jeff) Higgins; and granddaughter, Cadence Holley Richards.

Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, 901-595-3300, www.stjude.com

