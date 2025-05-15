OBITUARY: Peggy Jean Burnett

Mrs. Peggy Jean Burnett, age 83, of Antioch, TN passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Raymond and Mable West Davis. Mrs. Burnett was a homemaker to her family and a member of the Church of Christ.

Mrs. Burnett is survived by her children, Deborah (Scott) Williamson, Sonnie (Jeff) Sawyer, Terry (Jamie) Burnett, Jerry (Angela) Burnett, and Lee (Theresa) Burnett; grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Williamson, Tori (Levi) Bachelor, Jessie (Shelby) Sawyer, Ashton Burnett, Tyler Burnett, Rebecca (Daniel) Carter, Kelsey Sawyer, and Elizabeth Burnett; great grandchildren, Issac Williamson, Noah Williamson, Isabella Williamson, Avery Bachelor, Evan Bachelor, Gary Graves, Kayleigh Graves, Mason McAndrews, Bentley Burnett, and Addilyn Sawyer; and brother, Richard Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Burnett, Jr., brother, Jimmy Davis, and granddaughter, McKenzie Burnett.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 16, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Williamson, Jessie Sawyer, Levi Bachelor, Isaac Williamson, Gary Graves, and Tyler Burnett. Graveside services will be kept private.

