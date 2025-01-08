OBITUARY: Peggy Dian Murray

Peggy Dian Murray, age 78 of Rockvale formerly of Smyrna died Sunday January 5, 2025. She was a native of Summerville, TN and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Murray and parents, Walter and Cassie Mitchem Taylor.

Mrs. Murray was of the Christian faith and had worked as a Certified Occupational Therapist.

She is survived by her children, Christine Renee Clark, Lorene Denise Anderson and husband Tommy, John Allen Gaughan, Melissa Dawn Rickett;14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Pauline Elson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com