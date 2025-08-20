OBITUARY: Peggy Ann Victory Young

Peggy Ann Victory Young, 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 10, 1940, Peggy lived a life defined by love, hard work, and devotion to her family. She married the love of her life, Jim Young, in 1961, and together they built a beautiful life rooted in faith, strength, and kindness.

Peggy dedicated 43 years of service to Kroger, where she was known for her strong work ethic, warm smile, and unwavering commitment to her coworkers and customers alike. Her legacy at Kroger is one of loyalty and lasting friendships.

Above all, Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Carol Pitts.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jim Young; children: Vicky Haynes (Tony), Roger Young (Debbie), and Kim Burris (Steve); and son-in-law Mike Pitts.

Her memory lives on through her cherished grandchildren: Meagan Reed (Ricky), Ashlee Fountain (Jacob), Matt Pitts (Katie), Dustin Young (Amy), Weston Burris (Jenna), and Mitchell Burris. She was blessed with great-grandchildren: Kenslee Fountain, Annslee Fountain, Annabelle Young, Easton Reed, Levi Young, Madelyn Pitts, Hadley Grace Reed, and Lilly Jean Burris — each of whom brought her immense joy and pride.

Peggy’s love for her family was the heart of her life. Her legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering support will continue to live on in all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of life will be held at Jennings & Ayer’s on August 22nd from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

