OBITUARY: Peanut Jones

Peanut Jones, age 16, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, March 7, 2025.

Peanut is survived by his mother, Sandra Jones; sister, Tracy Jones; nieces and nephews, Gary Galligan, Sandra Galligan, and Cody Bane; and great nieces and great nephews, Peyton Galligan, Landyn Coleman, Parker Galligan, Korbyn Pelham, and Everleigh Bane.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.