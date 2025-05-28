OBITUARY: Pauline P. Abney

Pauline Abney, also known as Mamaw by friends and family, passed away at the age of 96 on Saturday May 17, 2025.

She moved to Smyrna 60 years ago with her children and husband who was stationed at Sewart Air Force base.

She retired from White Stage Manufacturing after 20 years and continued working at Gil’s IGA, Food Lion and Walmart before retiring a second time at the age of 88.

She loved her family, her work, and her customers, and she never met a stranger.

She is survived by four children Perry Richardson, Charles Richardson, Robert Abney, and Deborah Johnson, three grandchildren Michael Johnson, Meghan Waggoner, and Carla Abney and three great grandchildren Asher, Carter, and Cooper.

She is very greatly missed but finally at peace after suffering a major stroke in 2022.

She will be laid to rest in the Nashville National Cemetery with her husband Ishmael Abney, a retired Air Force and WWII veteran.