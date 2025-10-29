OBITUARY: Paula Marie Myers

Paula Marie Myers was born to James and Pauline Austin on July 27, 2025 and passed away on October 26, 2025. Paula found her professional passion as an interior designer, where she expressed her creativity and love of beauty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Joe Myers; her son, Steve Myers; brothers, Jimmy Austin, Robert Austin and Shannon Austin; and sisters, Gwen Barnes, Betty Tidwell and Mary Austin.

She is survived by her children, Tommy Tidwell (Debbie), Donna England (Kenny), Joel Myers; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Myers; and her siblings, Jackie Garvin and Dorcas Jones. Paula had 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Paula will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Greg England, Steven Myers, Dylan Myers, Austin Myers, Dalton Myers and Trey Hancock. Alec Myers will be an Honorary Pallbearer. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.

