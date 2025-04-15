OBITUARY: Paula Jean Moore

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Paula Jean Moore, who left us on April 3, 2025, at the age of 43. Born on December 23, 1981, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Paula was a vibrant spirit who brought joy and light to everyone she met.

Paula was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Bobby Moore Sr. and Jean Moore. She leaves behind a vast network of cherished family members and friends who will forever hold her memory dear in their hearts. Her legacy is one of love, kindness, and an unwavering connection to her family.

Paula was known for her outgoing personality and her profound love for animals, particularly horses. She often dreamed of living in the countryside, where she could cultivate her very own farm filled with a variety of animals, just as her father had once wished. The beauty of the mountains and the serenity of nature were passions she held deeply.

Paula found great joy in fishing and any activity that allowed her to embrace the great outdoors, often sharing these experiences with her loved ones. Above all, Paula’s greatest love was for her children and her family. The bonds she formed were strong and unwavering, serving as the foundation of her life.

Her children were her pride and joy, and she dedicated herself to nurturing and supporting them in all their endeavors. As we remember Paula, we celebrate a life lived with passion and purpose. Her infectious laughter, warm hugs, and loving spirit will be profoundly missed, but her memory will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know her.

In our hearts, she will always remain a guiding light, and we promise to keep her legacy alive in the stories we share and the love we carry forward. Rest in peace, dear Paula. You will forever be loved and missed.