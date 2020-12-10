Paul Warrick, age 73 of Shelbyville, TN passed away on December 8, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Robert and Effie May Brewer Warrick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Nathan Warrick; and siblings Lester Warrick, Sheila Warrick, Hoyt Warrick, Will Warrick, J.C. Warrick, Shorty Warrick, Clarence Warrick, Eller Rainey, Dovie Maynard, and Betty Busey.

Mr. Warrick is survived by his children, Wayne Warrick (Angel) of Shelbyville, Eddie Warrick (Dixie) of Shelbyville, Becky Preston of Bell Buckle, and Jesse James Warrick of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Dustin, Justin, and Lyndsey Preston, and Hannah, Rachel, Sarah, Meghan, Alisha, Brittany, Dillan, and Haylee Warrick; great-grandchildren, Skyler Preston and Gracie Smitty; siblings, Frank Warrick of Lebanon, Louise Wade of Murfreesboro, and Ruby Nelson of Geneva, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Cothran Cemetery in Bedford County.