OBITUARY: Paul Quitman Stampley

Paul Quitman Stampley, age 91 of Murfreesboro died November 24, 2025. He was a native Port Gibson, Mississippi and was preceded in death by his parents Hardy Quitman Stampley and Eltre V. Walton Stampley, and sister, Peggy Kathleen “Kathy” Nelson.

Mr. Stampley was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and the Spare and Pairs Sunday School Class and a graduate of the University of Mississippi and had worked in pharmaceutical sales. He earned the designation of Certified Medical Representative.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Suzanne Jo Douglas Stampley; son, David Quitman Stampley and wife Alisa Teague Stampley; daughter, Paula Stampley Leslie and husband Michael; Grandchildren: Mary Lauren Mansfield Rethorn and husband Zachary; James Reed Mansfield and wife Sarah; Suzanna Katherine “Anna Kate” Mansfield Arrowood and husband Hardy “Trey”; Blake Quitman Stampley; Claire Mackenzie Stampley and wife Hannah Carlson; Maddox Gray Stampley and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro Women’s Club, or Mary Tarry Douglas Fund c/o Wayne County Community Foundation 517 N. Market St. Wooster, Ohio 44691.

A private graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements