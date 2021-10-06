Paul Philip Lane, age 76, went home on October 5, 2021 at his residence.

He was born and raised in the Lascassas community and graduated from Walter Hill School. He also graduated from Clear Creek Bible College in Pineville, KY. He was a minister for a total of 41 years at Beechgrove Missionary Baptist, Riverview Baptist, Zion Hill Baptist, West Main Baptist, and Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. He was a member of the Wartrace Baptist Church.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lane and Erline Phillips Lane. He is survived by his wife, Faye Thompson Lane; sons, Malvin (Eve) Lane, Paul (Candi) Lane, Andy (Tammy) Lane; sister, Dian (Donny) Ayers; grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Molly, Lexi, Landon, Cameron (Alex); and great-grandson, Brad.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Billy Joe Calvert and Tim Key officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wartrace Baptist Church Mission Fund, 105 Vine St, Wartrace, TN 37183.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.