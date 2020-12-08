Paul Eugene Mozena II, age 62, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Carmen Leatta Mozena. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Margretta Mozena.

He is survived by his children, Heather Campbell and her husband Christopher, Lacey Davis and her husband William, Jess Wiley and her husband Marvin, and Ashton Mozena; brother, Neal Mozena and his wife Cathy; sister, Melodie Mozena and her partner Kris; six granddogs; three grandcats; and many other family and friends.

Paul spent many years as a machine mechanic at Berry Global and was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a hardworking man, father, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM, all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.