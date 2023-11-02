OBITUARY: Paul Landon Scarlett

Paul Landon Scarlett, age 87 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

He was born on September 2, 1936, to the late Edward D. Scarlett and Lena McHenry Scarlett.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethleen Prince Scarlett, sons Darrell (Becky) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Mark (Anita) of Vancouver, Washington, and David (Jill) of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Savannah (Michael) Fotino of Nashua, New Hampshire, Anna Claire (Ben) Wheeler of Madison, Alabama, Ivy Scarlett of Huntsville, Alabama, Leanne Scarlett of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Alison (Jonathan) Hartness of Washington, D.C., Drew Scarlett of Frankfort, Kentucky and Sara Scarlett of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anna Grace, Zeke, Levi and Scarlett Wheeler of Madison, Alabama and Hadley Fotino of Nashua, New Hampshire.

He was a native of Putnam County and graduate of Baxter Seminary. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1951 and received his MBA from Samford University in 1988.

Mr. Scarlett retired after 34 years from BellSouth in 1994 as President of Bell Public Communications. During his time with Bell, he served in several Southeastern cities and in various capacities. He subsequently worked five years for Nextlink in Nashville as Vice President and General Manager. Paul was also a graduate of Clean Water University and helped install clean water systems in Nicaragua in areas where sanitation and clean water was very lacking.

In 2007 he became co-owner of Bizphones in Huntsville, Alabama where he was named President of Valley Business Solutions, now the official name of the Company.

He was active in the community and First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He has served as President of both the Rutherford County Emergency Food Bank and Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity. He has also served on the Hospice Board and the Siegel Foundation Board. He was past President of the College of Business Board of Trust at Tennessee Technological University. Mr. Scarlett was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow and was a former member of the Nashville City Salesman’s Club for many years.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, followed by the memorial service in the sanctuary at 12:00 PM with Dr. Drew Shelley and Rev. Michael O’Bannon officiating. Pallbearers will be Ben Wheeler, Billy Noble, Dan Stiltz, Jerry Poss, Ron Lindsey, and John Palmer. Honorary pallbearers will be The Walking Eagles Coffee Club and the Nashville City Salesmen’s Club.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guestbook for the Scarlett family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/