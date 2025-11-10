OBITUARY: Paul Greene

Paul Greene, age 79, of Lebanon, TN, passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, TN, on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Paul was born on September 21, 1946, in Yonkers, NY to George Patrick and Rose D’Agostino Greene. Paul moved with his family to Miami, FL as a teenager and later served as a tank gunner in the United States Army. Upon discharge, he began his career as an electrician in South Florida before relocating to New York, and later to Garwood, NJ with his wife Janet Christman to raise their daughter. Upon retirement, they settled in Lakewood, NJ, where Paul was active in the Fairways Men’s Club and the local VFW.

Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Rose D’Agostino Greene, and his father, George Greene.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Janet; daughter Kelly Rose and granddaughter McKenzie of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters Frances Kelly of Poukeepsie, NY and Marie Blaize of Dania Beach, FL; and his brother George Greene of Port St. Lucie, FL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his best buddy Paul Kelly.

Family and friends will forever remember his ability to make us laugh and his fight for life. Even in the hardest of times, he always brightened the room with his smile.

