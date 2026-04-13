Paul Givens, age 87 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday April 9, 2026. He was born in Blue Diamond, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents, Beecher, and Rebekah, his brother Richard, and his beloved wife Rachel. Having retired from a career as a CPA and state auditor 25 years ago, Mr. Givens served as the Volunteer Coordinator at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. With an ever watchful eye for those in need, he started, led, and participated in many ministries there, including prison ministry, Stephen’s Ministry, furniture ministry for those who had lost their homes, troop support efforts for those deployed overseas and their families, food ministries and home building in connection with Red Bird Mission in Beverly, Kentucky, and Disaster Response efforts throughout the United States. He also faithfully served his country in the Army from 1959 through 1960. Mr. Givens was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and dog parent.

Mr. Givens is survived by his son, Thomas Givens and wife Lorri (North Carolina); grandchildren, Rebekah Greniven and husband Ben (Virginia) and Christopher Givens and wife Haley (North Carolina); and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Givens requested that any memorials be made to the St. Mark’s Disaster Ministry or the Red Bird Food Fund. Checks are payable to St. Mark’s UMC with the designation of Red Bird Food Fund or Disaster Ministry Fund. You may also give online at https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/stmarkstn with the designation “Other: Red Bird Food Fund” or “Other: St. Mark’s Disaster Ministry Fund.”

A memorial service to celebrate the life and witness of Paul Givens will be held at 2pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on Monday, April 13. Visitation with the family will precede the service from 12pm until 2pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Jim Clardy, Rev. Tommy Ward, and Rev. Martha Touchton will officiate the service. Members of St. Mark’s Disaster Response Team will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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