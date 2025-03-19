OBITUARY: Paul Eugene Campbell

Paul Eugene Campbell, age 90, passed away at his residence on March 18, 2025 surrounded by his loving family, Tabatha Haltom, David M. Haltom, Abcde Brummer, Kortlynn Kendall, and Brinlee Haltom.

He was born in Illinois and a resident of Rutherford County. Paul served in the United States Navy and retired as a security guard.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Edith Campbell; and wife, Mary Jane Campbell.

He is survived by his children, Paul Campbell, III, Jim Bunzendahl, Ada Jane McKinney, Paula True, James Campbell, Karl Campbell, John Campbell, Pamela Ettling, Harry Campbell, Krisa Woods, and Tabatha Haltom; 38 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 PM, Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Military Honors at 5:00 pm.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

