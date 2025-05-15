OBITUARY: Paul E. Haught

Paul E. Haught, of Woodbury, TN, passed away on May 13, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Charles Haught and Bertha Cook.

Paul was an Air Force veteran and after his military career, he worked as a radio technician for Middle TN Electric for many years. Regarding hobbies, Paul was always building something, enjoyed woodworking, and taking care of his yard. He was also deeply proud of his service with the church and had a passion for helping others. His family recalls how he always knew what to say and how he had a way of touching every person he met.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Haught; his daughter, Kimberly (Justin) Martinaas; his son, Jason Haught; his step-son, Rick Waechter; his brothers, Richard (Beth) Haught, Tony (Ruby) Haught, Jeff (Darlene) Haught and Steve Haught; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 PM.

An online guestbook is available for the Haught family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Paul’s name to the American Heart Association, reachable at 800-242-8721.