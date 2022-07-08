OBITUARY: Paul A. Driscoll

Paul A. Driscoll, age 101, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Nashville. He served in the United States Army Air Corps and retired as a Vice President in the banking field.

Paul was born April 6, 1921, in Versailles, PA, to Charles S. and Ellen M. (Wilson) Driscoll, the fifth child of 14. He is preceded in death by his parents and all but one sibling, his brother Gerard. He is also survived by all four children, Suzanne E. Driscoll of Auburn, WA, David S. (Denise) Driscoll of Phoenix, AZ, Sharon L. Driscoll of Bell Buckle, TN, and Linda D. Driscoll of Strawberry, AZ, as well as all seven grandchildren, Brian (Sara) Cobos, Josie Cobos, Danny (Karla) Navarro, AJ (Sarah) Swafford, Jake Swafford, DJ (Ashley) Driscoll, and Ashley (John) McLaughlin, precious and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends, medical personnel, and acquaintances.

Paul, a self-avowed “tough old Irishman”, was raised in the Catholic faith and remained a believer all his life. He was very patriotic and loved his country, proud to work and study hard to become a pilot in order to give what he could in gratitude for the freedom he enjoyed. He excelled in various professions, from riveter, bill collector, and watch repairman to appraiser, mortgage lender, and subdivision development overseer. Whatever his endeavor, he was constantly learning more, enrolling in courses or reading on his own.

He treated everyone with respect and was respected and appreciated by people around him. He was often looked to and consulted for wisdom and advice. He embraced life, making time for fun. He enjoyed family vacations, softball, golf, photography, bowling, hiking, fishing… but mostly family reunions in Pennsylvania. He flew when necessary to attend a funeral, but usually burned up the roads driving miles and miles to spend time with family. He was a health fanatic and loved telling you how you could be healthier, proud to reach his goal of 100 years and celebrate it with family.

Each of us has treasured stories and all of us are influenced by what he sowed into our individual lives. Paul is loved deeply by his family and will be missed, until we see him again.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of Memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.