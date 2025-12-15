OBITUARY: Patsy Anderson Maxwell

Patsy Anderson Maxwell, age 81 of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2025 at Stone River Post Acute. She was born April 10, 1944 in Coffee County but raised in Nashville, graduating from East High School.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odie “Red” Anderson and Edna Lewis Peach; a son, James McCormack III (Ann Marie Shannon); and a brother, Tony Don Anderson. She is survived by her husband Sherman “Fred” Maxwell; grandson, Jared McCormack (wife Alex); great-granddaughter, Emerson McCormack; stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Hayes (husband Kent); sisters, Glenda Grubbs of Springhill, Shirley Farias of Rhode Island; Vivian Dye of California; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She chose nursing as her life’s work, a reflection of her kind, gentle, and caring spirit. Soft-spoken and angelic, she touched countless lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A devoted Christian and passionate prayer warrior, she loved the Lord with all her heart.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.