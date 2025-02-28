OBITUARY: Patrick Jon Wise

Patrick Jon Wise, age 44, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday evening, February 24, 2025.

Patrick was the son of the late George Curtis Wise.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Wise; son, Connor Wise; mother, Karen Mixon; siblings, Joe Naylor, Jane Cartwright and husband Andrew, Mick Wise and wife Linda and Frank Wise; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Patrick’s passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was unmatched, and he was dedicated to training, coaching, and building up those around him at Guardian MMA. One of his greatest joys was sharing the mats with his son, creating memories through their love of the sport. He found joy in helping others grow, especially the kids he coached with patience and enthusiasm. The gym was his second home, and his presence on the mats will be deeply missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on April 5 at Guardian MMA, with the time to be announced later. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Guardian MMA for the Patrick Wise Scholarship or Kaylee’s Kidz Link: https://kayleeskidz.org/.

