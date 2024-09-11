OBITUARY: Patricia Simmons

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Simmons, who departed this life on Aug 31st, 2024, at the age of 81.

Patty was born on Nov. 16th, 1942, in Kimberly, Nevada. She lived a full and meaningful life, touching the lives of those around her with her kindness, wisdom, and love of the Lord.

She loved her family and loved nothing more than being a grandmother and a great grandmother. She will always be fondly remembered as “Patty Cake”.

She dedicated her life to her family and sharing the love she had for those around her.

She is survived by her children – Sheri and Mike Simmons; Her grandchildren – Jessica & Craig Nowlin, Kris and Jasmine Simmons, Brandon Simmons, Ashley and Robert Ledbetter and her great-grandchildren – Brently, Mya, Ember, Jalen, Damien, Kason, Jameson and Harlyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, brother-in-law Dennis, Sister Betty and parents Marcie and LeeRoy.

For further details, please contact Jessica Nowlin. Patty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

