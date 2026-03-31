Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Patricia S. King

OBITUARY: Patricia S. King

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
78
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Patricia S. King passed on March 28, 2026, at the age of 84.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, on April 3, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate beginning at 1:00pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, on April 3, 2026.

The full obituary will be available once it is completed.

 

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