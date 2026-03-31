OBITUARY: Patricia S. King

Patricia S. King passed on March 28, 2026, at the age of 84.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, on April 3, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate beginning at 1:00pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, on April 3, 2026.

The full obituary will be available once it is completed.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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