OBITUARY: Patricia R. Ash

Patricia R. Ash, age 66, passed away Saturday, January 17, 2026, in Smyrna Tennessee. She was born in Lawrenceville Illinois to loving parents Dean and Bessie Jones Walker on June 24, 1959

She is survived by her three sisters Susan Ridge, Beth Broady, Rhonda Snow; Brother Andrew Walker; brothers-in-law John Crites and Joe Lane; Sister-in-law Pam Hagelberg; as well as several nieces and nephews. Patty is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Richard Ash Jr.

Patty had a deep love for animals, especially dogs and frogs. Those close to her knew how deeply she cared for anyone she considered family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

