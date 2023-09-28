OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Patty’ Ann Shepard

Patricia “Patty” Ann Shepard, age 61 of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be the Lord on September 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones by her side.

Patty was born March 8, 1962, in Madison County, Tennessee.

She was full of life and loved with her whole heart. She always had a kind word to say and was selfless above measure.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Jerry Shepard. She also leaves two sons, Rodney Shepard, and Lee Shepard and his wife Tammy, along with her loving mother, Margie Yearwood. She leaves fourteen grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, and a multitude of family and special friends spread throughout several states. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Savage; her father, Paul Allen Yearwood; and her brother, Walter Yearwood.

She was always willing to extend a helping hand to a friend or stranger in need. She never saw a Goodwill that she didn’t like or a yard sale that didn’t have one too many items. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her best. “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us”.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available for the Shepard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

