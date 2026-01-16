OBITUARY: Patricia Patton

Patricia Patton, age 89, passed away January 13, 2026 in Rutherford County. She was born in Edwigt, WV and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 18 years.

She served in the United States Air Force and worked as a nurse in the military hospital.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie Clay and Quinnie Webb Clay; and husband, Omar Lee Patton.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Janice Hutchison, niece, Kelly Bullock; and close friends.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

