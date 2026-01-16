Friday, January 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Patricia Patton

OBITUARY: Patricia Patton

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
44
obit-flag-5

Patricia Patton, age 89, passed away January 13, 2026 in Rutherford County. She was born in Edwigt, WV and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 18 years.

She served in the United States Air Force and worked as a nurse in the military hospital.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie Clay and Quinnie Webb Clay; and husband, Omar Lee Patton.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Janice Hutchison, niece, Kelly Bullock; and close friends.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×