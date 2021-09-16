Patricia Ruth Peyton passed away September 13, 2021 with family at her side.

She was born in Perry County, IN, and lived her life as a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 wife. She absolutely was more “precious than rubies”.

She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Irene (Carman) Alvey; sister, Barbara Alvey, and by her husband of 47 years, Harris D Peyton.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Alvey of San Angelo, TX, and brother, William Alvey of Tell City, IN. She is also survived by her children, Allison (Alan) Wilson, Angela (David) Wilson, Kevin (Stacey) Peyton, and Jeff Peyton; As well as her grandchildren, Dale Peyton, Kyle, and Ethan Wilson, and Austine Wilson and her great-grandchildren, Mateo and Liam Peyton.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was of the Catholic faith and was an original member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Smyrna, TN.

She enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers, and she loved to read.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Phillip A. Halladay will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church.

