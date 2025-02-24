OBITUARY: Patricia “Pat” Robinson

Patricia “Pat” Robinson – Age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN. February 19, 2025. Preceded in death by son, Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III; and brothers, Larry Matthew and Richard Matthew. Survived by husband, Carl Robinson; daughter, Tina (Rick) Kemper; grandchildren, Patricia Smith and Jonathan (Ellen) Boyd; 5 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty (Samuel) Heathcox, Brenda (James) Wade and Darlene (Donald).

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

