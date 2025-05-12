OBITUARY: Patricia “Pat” Epps Mathis

Patricia Epps Mathis, age 76, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 9, 2025. Pat was born in Davidson County, TN on September 24, 1948, to F.H. “Red” and Addie L. Bradley Epps.

Pat lived a rich and full life. She loved her family fiercely and was loved by all who knew her. After 32 years, she retired from Bridgestone in 2005. She was a 1967 graduate of Smyrna High School. She was our family’s director of fun and the hostess with the mostest. She loved the beach and organizing our family trips. She loved to cook for us and her favorite ingredient was the “Nana love”. Everyone was welcome at Nana’s table.

Survivors include Cordell “Corky”, her beloved husband of 30 years. Her daughters Cindy Philips (Mike) Demonbreun and Lori Mathis (Wesley) Ligon; grandchildren, Rocky (Ashley) Potts, Kaleigh (Seth) Sabin, Kyle (Cali) Demonbreun, McKenna Ligon, and Rachel Demonbreun; great grandchildren, Brayden and Logan Potts, Miles Demonbreun, Hadley and Shepherd Sabin; beloved sister and niece: Billie Ann and Leann White.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Red and Addie Epps, brother Robert Epps, sister Clara “Tude” Epps Naron, and infant great grandson Lucas Daniel Potts.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. There will be a private interment at the Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wesley Ligon, Mike Demonbreun, Seth Sabin, Shannon DeBerry, Toney Thomas and Phillip Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Williams, Raymond Boone, Chris Schley, J. C. Cook, Dale Harvey, and Mark Troster.

An online guestbook for the Mathis family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.