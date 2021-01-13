Patricia A. McIntyre, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021. A native of Erie, PA she was a long-time resident of Corry, PA and was preceded in death by her parents, Francis “Frank” and Isabelle Drozdowski Szymanski.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Pastor John Baker will officiate.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Morris McIntyre; daughter, Kelly Palmer; son, John Gregory McIntyre; former son-in-law, Rodney Palmer; grandson, Brandon Palmer; sister, Elaine Brzozoski; and many cousins, nephews and nephews.

Mrs. McIntyre was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She taught in Erie, spa for 3 years at Hamilton Elementary school. She taught a Conelway Elementary School in Corry, PA until her retirement in 1999.

Following her retirement she enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family

Memorials in memory of Mrs. McIntyre can be made to the American Heart Association.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.