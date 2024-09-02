OBITUARY: Patricia Louise Victory

Patricia Louise Victory, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Born in Detroit, Michigan, her family moved shortly after her birth. Pat, as she was known to her family and friends, was a self-proclaimed Army brat. Her family lived many places growing up including Fort Campbell, KY and even Hawaii for a bit. The King family eventually settled in Murfreesboro, TN. Pat called Middle Tennessee home for the rest of her days. She was a daughter of the late Sgt. Buster L. King and Dorothy Jean Wilson King. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Earl Victory; a sister, Brenda Fitzgerald; and a brother, Jerry King.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly Kennedy and husband Anthony of Lascassas, TN, Heather Edwards of Gainesboro, TN, Bryan Victory, and Marie Blank and partner Brian Spicer, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Brent and Trevor Morris, Corey King, David Lippert, Kellum and Holden Edwards; two great grandchildren, Sylar and Ryder; sisters, Deborah Weatherly and husband Galvin of Murfreesboro, and Pamela Gately of Dover, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Pat was a brilliant woman and studied Political Science and Education at Middle Tennessee State University. She was such a creative mind and enjoyed sewing during her childrearing years. Her family will remember fondly the beautiful dolls that she lovingly crafted every detail of with her own hands. Pat’s children will recall their homemade Halloween costumes and the endless hours she spent pouring her time, love and talent into creating amazing “better than store bought” costumes for them. Bryan’s ninja turtle costume was the most impressive! Pat was a master at making something out of nothing. Whether it was using what ingredients she had on hand to serve Kimberly a dinner of green eggs and ham or making Heather’s Junior prom dress out of one of Kimberly’s old prom dresses, Pat used what she had and whipped something up out of nowhere. Some of Pat’s fondest memories were those spent driving her children around Rutherford County playing ball. Some seasons she even coached softball. The year she coached Marie’s team sponsored by Tant’s Plants they went undefeated and won the championship! As a grandmother, Pat was dubbed Playstation Granny. Trevor, Corey and David spent countless hours with their Playstation Granny conquering fantasy worlds. Her beautiful spirit shined through her last years as her journey took her temporarily to a retirement home at Windlands South in Nashville. There she would make a lasting impression on many lives and gain many true friends. Her paintings are still present there, as is her spirit. The last several years of Pat’s life were plagued by illness, but as was her character, she did not go down without a fight. Pat was a warrior and fought until the very end. She passed swiftly, peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2024, from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Reverend Owen G. Powell will officiate, and burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Victory family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

