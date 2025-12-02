OBITUARY: Patricia Jeane Anderson

Patricia Jeane Marr Anderson, age 84, Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

She was born April 7, 1941, in Erie, PA, to the late Verne and Helen Hanst Marr.

She is also preceded in death by her husband, Edward George Anderson; stepbrother, Frank L Brown; and Arlene Sloan.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Lynn (Jerry) Coudriet; stepdaughters, Connie Carter; Cynthia Anderson; Kay Anderson; Christina Russell; Crystal Anderson; sisters, Lynn Ann Graham; Pam Misel; brothers, Charles W. Brown; and Richard R. Brown.

Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 10am – 1pm at Gethsemane Apostolic House of Prayers. Services will follow at 1pm with Pastor Kenneth Hale officiating. Interment will be at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN.

