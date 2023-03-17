OBITUARY: Patricia Gayle Jacobs

Patricia Gayle Jacobs, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a caregiver. Patricia attended West Gate Baptist Church and Bellwood Baptist Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William Earl Jacobs and Mary Elizabeth Howell Jacobs; daughter, Lisa Jones; and brother, Garry Jacobs.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Devon) Faulk, Lynn Hines Murray; grandchildren, Brandy (Don) Griffith, Mandy Victory and Kayla Faulk; great-grandchildren, Rhianna and Raven Batey, Kimora and Kalia Monday, Isaiah Victory; nephews, Randy Jacobs of Murfreesboro, Rusty Jacobs of Melbourne, FL; and special friend of family, Sandy Smith.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Bobby Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/