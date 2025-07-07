OBITUARY: Patricia Gale Waters

Patricia Gale Waters, age 76, passed away on June 26, 2025 in Gallatin. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Franklin Tutt.

She is survived by her husband, David Nathaniel Waters; son, David Michael Waters, Jr; daughter, Deanna Joe Collins; brother, Billy Tutt; sister, Vickie Tutt; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

The visitation for Patricia was from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers. A chapel service was at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers with pastor Jim Powers officiating. The burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

