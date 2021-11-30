Patricia Faye Simpson, age 76, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Poole She is survived by her husband, Garry Simpson, sons, Chris Simpson and Chuck Deasy, daughter, Nicole Parrish, sisters, Rita Wheeler and Jill Kirby, and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.