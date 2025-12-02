OBITUARY: Patricia Emery

Patricia Patton Emery, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, November 28, 2025, after experiencing heart failure complications since 2019. Patricia, known to many as Patsy, was born July 31, 1941, in Watertown, TN, to Thomas William and Maymie Lee Patton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Patton of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Tommy Patton of Shop Springs, TN.

In 1959, Patricia graduated from Watertown High School, where she was involved in sports including a leading basketball player scoring more than 50 points in one game, and a cheerleader. Afterwards, she attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, where she met her husband of 64 years, James F. Emery (Jim Emery).

Though enduring health complications in recent years, she carried herself with remarkable strength, grace and a gentle spirit. Patricia leaves behind her devoted husband Jim Emery; son, James Eric Emery (Edie Bastian Emery); and daughter, Edith Lee Emery; grandsons, Matthew Thomas (Mackenzie), Tyler Mills (Marissa), Isaac James (Madison); and great-grandsons, Brooks Tyler Emery and Baylor James Emery. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Faye Patton and Loretta Patton; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Lora, Lyle, Wade and Wendy, along with several great nieces and nephews, all of Tennessee. In addition, sister-in-law, Rachel Emery of northern VA., and nephews, Douglas Emery (Jen) of Philadelphia, PA., and Scott Emery (Leslie) of northern Virginia.

Patricia had many dear friends and loved to host gatherings, travel, work puzzles and play cards. After many years of playing in duplicate bridge tournaments, she walked up a snowy hill in Gatlinburg to secure her final points which earned her status as a Master’s Bridge player. In her later years, Patricia was passionate about crocheting and served on the Barfield Baptist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry which crocheted prayer shawls to bring comfort for those in need.

The family wants to thank their special caregivers from Arosa and Home Helpers for their love and care, especially Margie Brown, who has been such a supportive and compassionate friend to Patricia and the Emery family.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ron Byers officiating. A private family burial will follow in Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown, TN, following the service. Pallbearers will be Eric Emery, Matt Emery, Tyler Emery, Isaac Emery, Doug Emery, Scott Emery. Honorary Pallbearers are Lyle Patton, Larry Patterson, Allan Skeen, Allen Griggs, Ray Barnes, Bob Verble, Dwight Hancock, Cody Clark.

