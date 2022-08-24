Wednesday, August 24, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Patricia Ann Lack
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Lack

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
43
Patricia-Ann-Lack

Patricia Ann Lack passed away at Ascension St Thomas Hospital on Sunday, August 21, 2022, she was 70 years old.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Patricia was a member of Diversity Ministries.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred, Sr. and Mildred Mears; husband, Kenneth Lack; and sisters, Bonnie (James) Davenport, Marsha Mears and Avonda Carol Mears.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa (Wayne) Carlton and Tracy (Joseph) Faulk; brothers, Fred Ray (Teresia) Mears, Jr. and Melvin (Denise); sisters, Marie (Rusty) Barrett, Wanda (Doyle) Pendergrast and Rhonda (Johnny) Pope and grandchildren, Andrew Faulk, Lauren (James) Cooper, Isabella Carlton and Dylan Carlton.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until time of Church service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Diversity Ministries, 269 Baxter Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with Bro. Matt Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Gaither Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous article2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2
Next articleOBITUARY: Suanna Leigh Lezon
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.