OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Lack

Patricia Ann Lack passed away at Ascension St Thomas Hospital on Sunday, August 21, 2022, she was 70 years old.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Patricia was a member of Diversity Ministries.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred, Sr. and Mildred Mears; husband, Kenneth Lack; and sisters, Bonnie (James) Davenport, Marsha Mears and Avonda Carol Mears.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa (Wayne) Carlton and Tracy (Joseph) Faulk; brothers, Fred Ray (Teresia) Mears, Jr. and Melvin (Denise); sisters, Marie (Rusty) Barrett, Wanda (Doyle) Pendergrast and Rhonda (Johnny) Pope and grandchildren, Andrew Faulk, Lauren (James) Cooper, Isabella Carlton and Dylan Carlton.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until time of Church service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Diversity Ministries, 269 Baxter Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with Bro. Matt Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Gaither Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

