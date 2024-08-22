OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Jernigan Gonzales

Patricia Ann Jernigan Gonzales, age 84 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Manuel “Manny” Gonzales, Jr., her parents, Ben and Maidie Bell Young Jernigan.

Mrs. Gonzales was a Christian and was a retired banker. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Phillips and husband Rick, Michael Gonzales and wife Maggie, David Gonzales and wife Monica, April Schneider and husband Dieter; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be Sunday, August 25th, at 2:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

