OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Galland

Patricia Ann Galland, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2025, surrounded by her husband and children. She was a native of Kittanning, PA but grew up in Crestline, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Livengood.

Mrs. Galland was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and retired from Vi-jon Industries in Smyrna. Patty enjoyed her free time traveling, gardening and spending time with the grandchildren. She was devoted to giving her time and love to everyone around her.

Her legacy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law. Her strength, determination, and courage to handle life situations was through her strong faith and relationship with our heavenly Father. She was known for her love for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jacque Lee Galland, children; Holly Richards and husband Brad; Jacque Lee Galland II and wife Joy; grandchildren; Hunter Thornhill, Britton Richards, JJ Galland, Brodie Galland, Ash Galland; mother, Frances Livengood; sister, Cindy Moore; brother, Rick Livengood and wife Glenda.

The family would like to thank the friends Patty considered family, as well as Adoration Hospice who provided excellent care for her for the past 6 months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church in her honor.

Visitation will be Saturday February 22nd 1:00PM- 4:00PM at Mark A Schneider – Gompf Funeral Home in Crestline, Ohio to be followed by a service Monday, February 24th noon until 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service Monday February 24th 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com