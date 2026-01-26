OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Davies

It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Patricia Ann Davies on January 17, 2026 at the age of 90 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Deep River, Ct on January 1, 1936.

She was a longtime resident of Old Saybrook, CT. She spent many years working locally at the Castle Inn, Griswold Inn, and most recently spent over 25 years at the Saybrook Country Barn.

She is predeceased by her parents Robert Gilmore and Ione (Bartman) Gilmore and a sister Dorothy Gwinett.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed reading, genealogy, crafts, knitting and crocheting, and decorating her home in country style. She avidly kept up with current events. She was an excellent cook. She loved celebrating and decorating for the holidays.

She is survived by her daughters Nanette Bergamo (Jon Ressler); Lynette Benzinger (Frank Benzinger); and her son Paul Davies. She also leaves a granddaughter Amy Enix (Jackson Enix) and great granddaughter Arista Enix. She also leaves a nephew James Gwinett and niece Julie White.

Patricia was a strong and independent woman who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Robinson and Wright Funeral Home in Ivoryton, Ct on April 18 at 9:00am. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:00am.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to your favorite charity.

