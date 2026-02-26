Patricia ‘Patsy Ann’ Cornett, 93, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed peacefully from this life on February 19, 2026, held close by the love of her two daughters and a granddaughter.

She was born July 22, 1932, in the hills of Harlan County, Kentucky, to Robert Harold ‘Jack’ Dempsey and Margaret Faye Snyder Dempsey. There, alongside her brother, Bob, and her sister, Margaret, her story began, a life defined not by grandeur but by gentleness, devotion, and the quiet, radiant strength of a woman who loved deeply and well.

Patsy Ann shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Chester P. ‘Check’ Cornett. Together they owned Automobile Recovery Bureau in Nashville, where she worked faithfully as his secretary and steady partner in every sense of the word. Their days were shaped by hard work, deep faith, laughter, and a love that only grew richer with time. They found joy on their houseboat on Old Hickory Lake, where the water carried their worries away and their memories were anchored.

She served faithfully beside Chester as a deacon’s wife at Eastland Baptist Church, and later they became devoted members of Parkway Baptist Church in Goodlettsville, lifting their voices together in the choir, a reflection of the harmony they lived at home.

To know Patsy Ann was to feel seen. She had a rare and beautiful gift for making each person feel important, heard, and loved. She was known for being fun, for her warm laughter, for her gentle spirit, and for a life that was gracefully uncomplicated and abundantly kind. Family was the center of her world, the place where her heart rested.

In their retirement years, she and Chester followed the sun to Panama City, Florida. He gathered buckets of black walnuts from their yard to carry south, and together they searched for the perfect long needle pines. From those needles, Patsy Ann created her treasured baskets, each one stitched with patience and care and anchored by a slice of black walnut, small works of art that held the story of their shared life.

At Center Hill Lake, they hosted annual fish fries for the Parkway seniors, tables full of food, fellowship, and laughter where her gift for hospitality made everyone feel at home.

She was preceded in death by her forever love, Chester P. Cornett; her son, Chester Phillip ‘Phil’ Cornett; her son in law, Michael Bearden; and her brother, Robert Dempsey.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her two daughters, Cathy (Doug) Dennis of Murfreesboro and Cindy (the late Michael) Bearden of Pegram; her seven grandchildren, Chay Hamilton, Sarah Scott, Clay Cornett, Amy Oliver, Lori Stottman, Julie McNair, and Michael Taylor Bearden; and her eighteen great grandchildren, Lucas, Brooke, Thomas, Catherine, Matthew, Julia, Atakelti, Bowen, Anslee, Nile, Brady, Beckett, Bauer, Boone, Chandler, Harlan, Mason, and Emerson. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Margaret (John) Sidey of Atlanta and many other cherished family members whose lives were made brighter by her presence.

Her treasured circle of friends, lovingly known as the Golden Girls, kept her young at heart through travels, shared meals, sweets, long card games of Hand and Foot, and the kind of laughter that lingers. Especially dear were the moments when JoAnn Armour was with them.

A celebration of Patsy Ann’s beautiful life will be held Saturday, March 7, at Parkway Baptist Church in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., the service at 12:00 p.m., with fellowship and reception to follow from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Her cremation burial will take place beside her beloved Chester, her forever love, whose affection she wore like diamonds.

‘A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.’ Proverbs 31:10

