OBITUARY: Patrice Brown

Patrice Yevette Brown, born to Eugene and Eva Mae Brown in Blytheville, Arkansas, lived life boldly and on her own terms. She was surrounded by her loving family, she peacefully completed her journey in this world.

A fierce advocate for civil rights and equality, Patrice was known for her unwavering independence, love of street drag racing, and deep commitment to the well-being of those she loved. Whether reminding family members about the importance of healthy living or standing firm in her beliefs, she carried a passion that left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Mae Brown; her brothers, Quincy and Kevin Brown; her sister, Jean Brown; her brother-in-law, Mike Brown; and her beloved daughter, Nebula Simmons.

Patrice’s legacy continues through her children, Jeremy (Julie) Weber of Westerville, Ohio; Adam (Erin) Yager of Rockford, Illinois; and Sarah (Aaron) Yager of Madison, Tennessee. She will forever be cherished by her grandchildren, Porsha Wooden of Madison, Tennessee; Rodney Wooden of Rockford, Illinois; Seth Proper of Westerville, Ohio; and Felicia Yager of Rockford, Illinois. She is also survived by her siblings, Renee Jamerson, Karen (Stanley) Fort, Timothy Cochran, and Hershel (Nancy) Brown, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, including Quinton Simmons, Pam Branch, and Denise Daws.

Patrice’s strength, love, and determination will be remembered always, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her family invites loved ones to share memories, celebrate her life, and continue the values she upheld.